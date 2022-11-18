# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: Ganduje, Bala, Ortom, IGP, Others for Roundtable On Violent-Free Polls

17 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, state governors and other stakeholders will on Tuesday hold a roundtable discussion on how to actualise a violent-free elections next year.

The governors expected at the annual roundtable organised by the PlatinumPost News include Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Samuel Ortom of Benue/

The stakeholders billed for the event are the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, and the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barr Festus Okoye.

Others are the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Hamza Mustapha (rtd); chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani; the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholders in the electoral process.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, the chief executive officer of the PlatinumPost News, Edwin Olofu, said the annual roundtable is designed to contribute meaningfully to the process leading to a free, fair, credible and violent-free elections in 2023.

The statement said Governor Ganduje will chair the occasion, Governor Bala Muhammed and Governor Samuel Ortom are the Guest Speakers, while Maj. Al-Mustapha is expected to deliver a keynote address on the theme: "Contemporary Security Challenges & its Effects on 2023 Elections."

The media organisation said the INEC, Police IG, NSCDC boss, IPAC, CSO, International Republican Institute (IRI) and the NUJ will discuss the papers and use the occasion to speak on their preparations for the 2023 elections.

