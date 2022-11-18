# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: South Korean Envoy Visits Bua Group, Seeks to Deepen Partnerships

17 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olushola Bello

BUA Group has played host to the Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae at the BUA Group HQ in Lagos.

The ambassador was received by the group executive director, Kabiru Rabiu, and other members of the BUA management. This visit was in order to discuss areas of partnership and deepen existing business and economic relationships between Nigeria and South Korea.

Addressing the Ambassador and his entourage, Rabiu stated that Nigeria is an investment hub with over 200 million people and over $53billion generated yearly from its mineral resources. He also added that BUA Group is open to new business opportunities and partnerships in collaboration with Korean companies that would ensure sustainable economic development for Nigerians, and Africans.

On his part, Kim Young-Chae, the South Korean Ambassador said South Korea considers Nigeria as a strategic partner and he also demonstrated the need for further business facilitation between both countries.

