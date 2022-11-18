Ghana: Spanish Film Festival 2022 to Be Held in Accra From Nov 19 to Dec 8

A film festival of Spanish movies aimed at bringing Spanish and Ghanaian so-cieties together is slated to come off between November 19 and December 8 this year.

Organised by the Embassy of Spain in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the festival is also aimed at contributing to the revitalisation of the cultural scene and industry in the country.

A statement issued by the Embassy in Accra yesterday said, the event, dubbed "Spanish Film Festival 2022" and being held as part of the Embassy's cultural diplomacy, would take place in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

In Accra, the movies would be screened at the Metropolitan Assembly and Casa Hispánica at the University of Ghana while the National Centre for Culture and the Alliance Française would play host to the festival at Kumasi

At Tamale, the festival would take place at the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art and the Red Clay Studio, the centres creat-ed by the famous Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama.

The statement said the Festival would also offer a unique oppor-tunity to gather relevant members of the film industry, which was a key sector of Ghana's cultural business, and those who love cinema.

"The Festival will help the audience to disconnect from their daily lives, their problems and concerns, and simply be trans-ported to different realties and sit-uations, like the ones that will be shown on the screens," it added.

Apart from being an invitation to know more of the rich and diverse culture of Spain, the state-ment said the movies would leave no one indifferent, as themes such as the transit from childhood to adulthood, dance, love or even Spanish history would be present.

The statement said "Las Niñas" (The Schoolgirls), which won four of the prestigious Goya awards (the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars), including The Best Film and The Best Director in 2021, would be screened.

It said the Festival, which was sponsored by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) would be launched at the Accra Metropol-itan Assembly Office (AMA) on November 19.