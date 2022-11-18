Ghana: 11th COESA Games Set for Nov 19-27 in Kumasi

The Colleges of Education Sports Associ-ation (COESA) will host its 11th biennial sports festival at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on November 21-26.

The event will be under the theme, "Unearthing sports talents in the midst of pan-demic: the role of Colleges of Education."

The last COESA Games in 2020 postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President of COESA, Alhaji Dr Suleman Iddrisu, has of the Games to sports develop-ment in Ghana cannot be overem-phasised.

"Our role is to educate educa-tors. Our core mandate is to train teachers at the basic level. If our students are able to go through this process, they would have a positive effect on the children at the basic level.

"We have Cynthia Konan who is a national team goalkeeper for one of our junior teams currently schooling at the Tamale College of Education.

About 900 male/female athletes drawn from the five-zones of Colleges of Education would participate in the event. The zones consist of Ashanti-Brong Ahafo zone, Central-Western zone, Volta zone and Northern zone

They would battle for honours in volleyball, football, handball, netball, athletics, table tennis and cross country.

The Technical Chair of COESA, Bismark Tsorhe said one of the main objectives of the event was to get na-tional call ups for some prospective sportsmen/women.

It would be recalled that the 10th edition of the biennial National Col-leges of Education Sports Festival was held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale in 2018.