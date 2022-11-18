# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Challenges Facing Ghana's Mango Industry

18 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The development facility of eco.business Fund has teamed up with Fidelity Bank Ghana to host a capacity-building workshop focused on economical and sustainable solutions to current challenges within the Ghanaian mango sector.

The workshop held in Sunyani welcomed more than 60 stakeholders from across the country's mango value chain.

These included primary producers and processors, exporters and aggregators as well as agricultural stakeholders such as experts of Plant Protection and Regulatory Directorate (PPRD),

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (EPA), GIRSAL, GAIP and the National Mango Growers Association.

Through a combination of presenta-tions, interactive panel discussions, group work and knowledge-sharing sessions, participants at the workshop addressed the current challenges facing the industry.

The two-day workshop is an outcome of the eco.business Fund's partnership with Fi-delity Bank Ghana, which primarily aims to support sustainable practices across several agricultural value chains in Ghana.

"Global uncertainty, climate change and rising food insecurity are three major challenges impacting Ghanaian households. The fund is proud to play an active role in helping equip Ghanaian agri-businesses with the needed skills to navigate and adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape," Dr Jens Mackensen, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the eco.business Fund, said in a statement issued after the workshop.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Mr Julian Opuni, said "After a suc-cessful summit for the poultry industry, we are excited to have brought together players in the mango value chain to discuss how we can improve the industry's performance and growth."

He said "While the mango value chain can boast of steady production and a considerable number of investments from the private sector, a few challenges, such as low exports from the mango sector, remain. It is against this background that Fidelity Bank, in partnership with eco.business Fund organised this mango value chain summit to address the challenges and prof-fer solutions that will set Ghana on its path to becoming one of the major exporters in the region."

Mangoes are commercially the second largest tropical fruit grown in Ghana. Increasing consumer demand both locally and internationally offers significant growth opportunities for the sector and a means to diversify income for local farmers and contribute to their livelihoods.

However, several limitations across the value chain hinder sustainable production and processing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.