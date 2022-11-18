Ghana: NHC Has Stake in Implementing New Lands Act - - Ministry

Kumasi — The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has urged the National House of Chiefs (NHC) that traditional authorities has a stake in the implementation of the new Lands Acts aimed at resolving the inconsistencies within the existing laws.

It stated that chiefs, as custodians of about 80 per cent of the country's lands, were undoubtedly the biggest and most important stakeholders in the efficient implementation of the Lands Act.

At a stakeholders meet-ing of the House and Lands Commission, the Deputy Minister of Land and Natural

Resources, Mr Benito Owusu Bio, noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, assented to the Lands Act, Act 1036, 2020 on December 23, 2020, saying it was a milestone in the country's land administration regime.

He was of the view that, the Lands Act aimed at revising, harmonising and consolidat-ing the laws on lands to ensure sustainable land administration and management, effective and ef-ficient land tenure and to provide for related matters.

The Deputy Minister noted that, the Act also sought to ad-dress some of the most pressing issues in land administration in Ghana, saying "the Act cannot act in isolation, but requires the concerted efforts of all stakehold-ers for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act, to enable us enjoy from numerous benefits that it presents."

He said one way of ensuring this was to organise sensitisation workshops for stakeholders to embrace the Act.

The Deputy Minister indicat-ed that, the Lands Commission, under the supervision of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, had held numerous stakeholders sensitisation work-shops on the Land Act.

He entreated the House to embrace the provisions of the Act to help bring sanity to the lands sector, and also requested the House to deliberate on the Act and propose inputs to the Ministry for consideration in drafting it Legislative Instru-ment.