Ghana: Smile At the Storm, Be Focused ... Amb. Ray Quarcoo Urges Black Stars

18 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Goodwill Ambas-sador, Ray Quarcoo, has urged the senior men's national football team, Black Stars, to eschew com-placency, in order to confront and surmount the challenge of contest at the impending Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

"Football is football," noted the former Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Welfare Com-mittee, cautioning, that: "They shouldn't take it for granted that they're there; they've qualified, so success would be automatic at the grandest stage of football competition."

Ambassador Quarcoo charged the players and coach-es to intensify their efforts, to enable them win their matches at a World Cup in hosted in winter by an Arab country, for the first time.

Although Ghana is ranked last among all 32 qualified countries vying for the coveted trophy, the Goodwill Ambassa-dor advised the Stars to smile at the storm, assuring that: "We are strongly behind you."

Ghana is housed in Group H, including a 2014 World Cup foe - Portugal, featuring five-time Ballon d'Or winner - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The group also has Asian giants, South Korea and nemesis Uruguay - who stopped Ghana from getting into the rarified air of a semi-final berth for Africa at the 2010 World Cup held on African soil - South Africa.

