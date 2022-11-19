# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: FIRS Opens New Tax Offices

19 November 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Omolabake Fasogbon

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the opening of 25 new satellite tax offices across the country.

The service made the announcement in a statement signed by its Special Assistant On Media and Communication to the Chairman, Oluwatobi Wojuola.

FIRS noted that the move was towards realising its revenue target of N10.1 trillion for 2022.

"These new tax offices would help bring many taxpayers into the tax net, help filling of companies income tax, and value added tax as well as monitor compliance with other taxes," it noted.

Speaking at the launch of Epe office, Group lead, General Tax Operations Group at FIRS, Kabir Abba stated that the offices are expected to spearhead tax collection activities in the area.

He urged members of staff take the assignment very seriously, and work to bring more persons into the tax net.

Remarking, Tax Controller at FIRS, Chinedu Adirije pledged to work towards realising the objectives of the system to boost Nigeria's revenue base.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.