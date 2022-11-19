Nigeria: FIRS Opens New Tax Offices

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the opening of 25 new satellite tax offices across the country.

The service made the announcement in a statement signed by its Special Assistant On Media and Communication to the Chairman, Oluwatobi Wojuola.

FIRS noted that the move was towards realising its revenue target of N10.1 trillion for 2022.

"These new tax offices would help bring many taxpayers into the tax net, help filling of companies income tax, and value added tax as well as monitor compliance with other taxes," it noted.

Speaking at the launch of Epe office, Group lead, General Tax Operations Group at FIRS, Kabir Abba stated that the offices are expected to spearhead tax collection activities in the area.

He urged members of staff take the assignment very seriously, and work to bring more persons into the tax net.

Remarking, Tax Controller at FIRS, Chinedu Adirije pledged to work towards realising the objectives of the system to boost Nigeria's revenue base.