Nigeria: Iyabo Ojo Crushes Over Her New Found Love

19 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actress Iyabo Ojo is currently in a happy mood after several years of indulging in hide and seek game. The actress days back hinted about falling in love again, when she credited her mystery lover for her glowing skin and happiness.

In an Instagram post, Ojo revealed that she has finally been captured by an Igbo man.

"Thanks Obim for loving me so much and lifting my spirit... . Chai this Yoruba girl's heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man," she wrote on IG.

In another post, the screen diva reminisced on the gains of love.

According to her, "to love is nothing, to be loved is something. But to love and to be loved by the one you love, that is everything."

She said that "if this is lacking in your relationship or marriage then you are dating yourself or married to yourself. I want everything or nothing".

Recall that the mother of two, hinted at being in a relationship during Season 1 of Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

