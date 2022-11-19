# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: Monica Eimunjeze Takes Over as Acting DG, NAFDAC

19 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

The Director of Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, has been appointed the Acting Director of the Agency following the expiration of the tenure of Professor Christianah Adeyeye as the Director General.

Eimunjeze is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor of Pharmacy and obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) from Mercer University, Atlanta Georgia and a Master of Science (MSc) in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Science from Purdue University, USA.

She has varied experience in Policy Formulation, Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Security, Regulatory Harmonization and Quality Management System (QMS) and has been involved in regulatory reform initiatives to improve efficiency of regulatory framework and ensure access to quality regulated products.

Eimunjeze has worked in several capacities including Technical Assistant to Director General of NAFDAC, Director, Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Director, Drug Evaluation and Research with responsibility for driving policy implementation across the regulatory system instituting regulatory reforms and strengthening the regulatory system.

She is also a member of several ongoing national, regional and global committees.

Meanwhile, sources at NAFDAC say an internal memo signed by the agency's Director of Human Resources Management, Oboli A.U, and dated 17 November, has already notified the directors of various units and departments of the appointment of Monica Eimunjeze as the acting D-G.

According to them, a memo, with reference number NAFDAC/ADM/SM/075, has as its subject: "Appointment of Acting Director General NAFDAC."

The statement reads: "The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the Acting Director General NAFDAC with effect from 12th November, 2022.

"I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance."

Adeyeye was appointed in 2017 as the Director-General.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.