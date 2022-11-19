# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria Re-Elected Into Global Aviation Organisation for Key Directory

19 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

ICAO-PKD is a global border security and migration management organisation with membership of 88-member countries.

For the fourth time consecutively Nigeria has been re-elected into the board of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Public Key Directory (ICAO-PKD).

For the purpose of authenticating electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (e-MRTDs), such as ePassports, electronic ID cards, and Visible Digital Seals, information is exchanged through the ICAO-PKD, which serves as a central repository.

According to a statement by Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the re-election took place at the 29th ICAO-PKD Board meeting in Uganda between 16 and 17 November.

The statement was signed by NIS newly appointed Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme, a deputy comptroller of immigration.

About ICAO-PKD Board

The Board, which also oversees the PKD's financial and contractual management, is the permanent entity in charge of ICAO administration and operation procedures, and also creates policies..

With 15 Board members who each have three-year tenure, ICAO-PKD is said to have 88 member nations.

The statement added that in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by member nations, the PKD participants nominate and elect board members, who are then selected by the ICAO Council.

Nigeria has consistently participated actively in ICAO-PKD Board meetings and has made significant contributions, particularly on the topic of electronic passport control systems and border control solutions.

"The Nigerian delegation was led by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris," it said.

