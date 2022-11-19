Nigeria: Benin Monarch Calls for Rituals to Avert Disaster

The Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, yesterday called on traditionalists in Benin Kingdom to immediately perform the traditional ceremony of waving away calamity known in the local parlance as "Bisusu".

Oba Ewuare II who prescribed one of the traditional items to be included in the ritual, also directed that the ceremony must be performed "with immediate effect".

A statement endorsed by Chief Stanley O. Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin Kingdom on behalf of the Omo N'Oba, listed the "head of a deer" as one of the items to be used in the ritual.