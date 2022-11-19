# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: Police Kill 7 Bandits, Arrest 18 in Niger

19 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Police in Niger State have killed seven bandits who had been terrorising farmers within Kumbashi district of Mariga local government area of Niger State and arrested 18 miscreants and thugs in Minna.

Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed this yesterday in Minna, said it was part of the ongoing onslaught against bandits in the state.

He said; "Police tactical teams and local vigilante/hunters stationed at Kumbashi town engaged the bandits in a shootout, and seven of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries."

He said two members of the vigilante group sustained bullet wounds and were taken to Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

