Africa: Who Will Lift the Greatest Trophy in the World?

The entire world will come to a standstill on Sunday, when the Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off.

Football will take centre stage when the moment everybody has been waiting four years for finally arrives. There is no bigger stage, there is no better prize, there are no moments more special than those in the World Cup.

Sport does a spectacular job of bringing people together and there is no event that brings people together more than the World Cup, for good and bad.

While there have been a few more bad moments regarding the World Cup, the beauty of the showpiece, holding the hopes of 32 nations, will surely allow the good to shine through.

The spectacle only comes around every four years, which makes each win and loss even more special than the one before. All seven fixtures are must-wins, every game counts, every goal means so much and every moment will be savoured by the fans of that country.

European teams have dominated the last four editions of the showpiece but this time around two teams from South America look destined to lift the crown.

Brazil and Argentina have shown they have both the talent and the experience to go all the way.

However, the sides are on a collision course to meet each other before either can reach the final.

For Europe the hopes of a fifth straight winner rested solely on France, who won the 2018 edition in Russia.

While the champions do not look as strong this year, the talent in the squad as well as the experience of several World Cup winners could prove enough for them to lift the trophy yet again.

For Africa to win that first World Cup trophy seemed nearly impossible but the hope that Senegal could cause an upset remains strong.

However, this has somewhat dwindled with the news that superstar Sadio Mane will not be able to feature in Qatar after having surgery earlier in the week.

Whichever way the World Cup goes, there will be moments that people will never forget, with goals galore and emotions across the board.

The World Cup is upon us and it will be special!