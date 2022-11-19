Africa: The African Stars Set to Represent Other Countries in Qatar

Up to 15 African born footballers will represent non-African nations at the Fifa World Cup this year, with six of them named in the squad of host nation Qatar.

Bafana Bafana may not have qualified for Qatar 2022, but one South African will play on the grandest stage.

Durban-born Keanu Baccus will represent Australia at the tournament. Despite being born in South Africa, Baccus and his family migrated to Australia when he was less than one-year-old, meaning that he is more than eligible to play for the Socceroos.

European giants Germany, Portugal, Belgium, France and Spain will all be eyeing the gold come next month; and with them on their journeys are an array of African born talent.

Borussia Dortmund's teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko will feature for the Germans, while Amadou Onana will look to feature for the Belgians.

Many would not have known that Portugal's William Carvalho and Spain's Ansu Fati were indeed from the continent -- with the pair born in Angola and Guinea-Bissau respectively.

Defending champions France will also turn up in Qatar with two African stars, goalkeeper Steven Mandanda (Zaire) and Eduardo Camavinga (Angola) in their ranks of the world champions.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies will play for Canada despite being born in Ghana; and Qatar will feature four Sudanese-born players.

This comes from the fact that over 60,000 Sudanese expatriates reside there, after Sudan featured some of the first groups to migrate to the middle-eastern country.