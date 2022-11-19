Africa: Who Are the Favourites to Win the World Cup?

The Fifa World Cup in Qatar is now only a couple days away and in each tournament there are a few teams that look destined to lift the crown.

This time around it seems only written in the stars that a South American team will emerge victorious in the showpiece for the first time since 2002.

Below is a list of teams that could go on to win the World Cup:

Brazil:

The Brazilian national football team is the most successful team in World Cup history, winning five titles throughout their history.

With their last triumph coming in 2002, Brazil look as if they have all the ingredients to claim their sixth title in Qatar.

The Brazilian team is perhaps the best squad in the tournament, with an incredible attack helped out by a solid midfield and defence.

The goalkeeping duo of Alisson and Ederson are perhaps the two best goalkeepers in the world, who will fight for that number one spot.

Defensively the likes of Eder Militao, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos will put doubt in the mind of any attacker.

However it is the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodyrgo that will prove too difficult to deal with for any opponent.

Brazil seems to always turn up during the World Cup period and this time are expected to lift the coveted trophy in the final on 18 December.

Argentina:

Following Brazil is another South American country, Argentina, currently the champions in the continent.

Lionel Messi and his country have built up an incredible bond since winning the Copa America last year and look like another massive favourite to win the World Cup.

While the Argentinian squad may not be as talented as the Brazilians, having the likes of Messi, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez up top is enough to carry the side through to at least the final four.

Aided by the likes of Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul and Enzo Fernandez - Argentina could finally win the World Cup once again.

France:

Winning the World Cup back-to-back seems a near impossible task because the talent in the French ranks could see the consecutive triumphs become a reality.

France have an incredible defence in Raphael Varane, William Saliba, Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez to steady the ship at the back.

With Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante out through injury, the Real Madrid duo of Eduoardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will have to carry the weakened French midfield.

However, where France are not weak is in the attacking third with none other than Kylian Mbappe as their main man.

Mbappe is not alone, he has the Ballon D'or winner Karim Benzema next to him with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Antoine Griezmann in support.