Nigeria: Run-Off - Atiku'll Win at First Ballot, PDP Campaign Tells INEC

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to bother itself with any preparation for a possible run-off in the 2023 presidential election as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will win at the first ballot.

The Council urged INEC not to listen to diversionary narratives by people it called apologists of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who it said were ostensibly seeking ways to derail the election, having realised that their party has been rejected.

The campaign council further said INEC should deploy its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday, said: "Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the Presidential election of February 25, 2023 at the first run.

"The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

"We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes," Ologbondiyan stated.