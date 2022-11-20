Rwanda FA Apologises Over Muhajiri's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour

The Rwandan football governing body has apologised to Sudan over what it has described as 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour that Rwanda international Muhajiri Hakizimana showed towards his Sudanese counterparts at the end of Amavubi's friendly game against the North Africans Saturday, November 19, at Kigali Stadium.

Rwanda beat Sudan 1-0 through Gerard Gohou in a match that ended amid flaring tempers between the two sets of players after Hakizimimana kicked a Sudanese player who had fouled him just as the final whistle was blown. The police immediately intervened as the situation threatened to get out of hand.

In a statement released after the game, Ferwafa described the forward's behaviour as an "unsportsmanlike" gesture.

"FERWAFA wishes to sincerely apologise, on behalf of the national team, to our Sudanese friends and all spectators for unsportsmanlike behaviour of Rwandan Football player occurred today, November 19, 2022 at the end of second friendly game between Rwanda and Sudan at Kigali Stadium," the federation said in a tweet.

It added: "Rwanda and Sudan FAs' existing relations and friendship would never be damaged by the aforementioned incidents."

It also said that disciplinary action would be taken against the player.

Hakizimana, who plies his trade with Saudi Arabia's second tier club Al-Kholood, also showed remorse over the incident, admitting that he had reacted inappropriately.

"I reacted wrongly against my opponent as he played badly towards me. I there apologise to all Rwandans, Sudan players, especially the young generation that it will never happen again," the forward said in a statement.

Rwanda and Sudan played two international friendlies in Kigali this week, with the first game ending goalless on Thursday before the hosts won the second 1-0, the only victory that Amavubi have mustered since Spanish Carlos Alos Ferrer took charge of the national team in March.