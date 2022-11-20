Nigeria: Experts to Dissect Causes of Sudden Adult Deaths at Annomo Webinar

Medical experts drawn from different fields will on Thursday, 24th November, 2022 discuss the remote causes and also solutions to sudden adult deaths which is prevalent in most societies today.

So far, the overall estimated incidence of sudden unexpected death accounts for approximately 10% of all deaths classified as 'natural'.

Comparatively, records have shown that women have a lower estimated incidence of sudden unexpected death than men. There is a rising incidence in men of African descent.

Due to the importance of the topic, Dr Aaisha Opel will lead the deliberations.

Dr Opel, an award winning and renowned UK based medical expert who has garnered a robust knowledge of cardiology, having practiced for many years, will field contentious questions at the webinar organised by Annomo Health in collaboration with One Welbeck Heart Health.

The session tagged: "Sudden Adult Deaths: Your Heart and More" has been tailored to throw more light on the causes, precautions and lasting solutions to deaths arising from heart issues.

Annomo Health, a premium healthcare concierge service is a health-based outfit that initiated free virtual webinar sessions which started earlier in the year. The first edition held on 5th September, 2022 focused on Weight Loss Surgery which was closely followed by the second edition that dwelt on Kidney Failure on the 29th September, 2022 and then, 'Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) version held 6th October, 2022.

In addition, Annomo Health also organised yet another webinar with the theme: "Skin Whitening and Cancer Risk" which was held Thursday, 20th October, 2022.

Announcing their decision to host the webinar, Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya stated that, participants at the webinar will have a lot to learn from the discussions, particularly on heart issues.

According to Dr Menakaya, the aim of the webinar is to critically address the grey areas concerning the workings and care of the human heart.

"I encourage the general public to join this free event. Time is 19:00pm GMT, 15: 00pm EST", Menakaya added.

She therefore, urged medical professionals, patients and the general public to be part of the webinar.

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning UK based Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. She sits atop Annomo Health which provides a personalised patient pathways for clients seeking international healthcare worldwide with top medical hospitals and specialists while offering a luxury lifestyle concierge.

The Annomo Health CEO who grew under the tutelage of her father and a former Minister of Health under President Obasanjo, Dr. Timothy Ndubisi Menakaya said she created Annomo with the aim to offer health services that connects the best doctors or hospitals in a saturated healthcare market to the client based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality and at same time