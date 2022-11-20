Nigeria: Osinbajo Seeks More Investments to Achieve Sanitation Targets

To attain global sanitation targets, Nigeria will have to triple current investment levels in the sector, an objective that will require contributions of partners and stakeholders since government budgets alone won't make the mark.

This was stated Friday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who declared open the 2022 World Toilet Summit in Abuja on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"For Nigeria, we will need to triple current investments in the sector. But with the current fiscal constraints, this additional expenditure cannot be accommodated by government budgetary provisions alone, we will require the contribution of our partners and stakeholders," he stated.

He noted in a statement by his media aide Laolu Akande; "While governments must acknowledge their role in providing the needed leadership to rally all other stakeholders in contributing to improved and sustainable access to sanitation services, the development sector, private sector, civil society, research institutions, media, and other stakeholders, must also play their roles by bringing in the technical expertise, finance, advocacy, and by promoting innovative and scalable approaches towards strengthening systems for accelerated progress."

The vice president, referencing the theme of the summit: "Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development", emphasised the need for partnership and collaboration in tackling global sanitation crisis for wholesome development.

He noted that it would require the quadrupling of the current rate of progress to meet up with the 2030 target date.

He then urged more investments and partnership in the sanitation sector to meet development targets, as well as in maximising the country's sanitation economy potential.