Nigeria: Stakeholders Step Up Preparations for Toilet Day Summit

As the Federal Ministry of Water Resources prepares to organise a World Toilet Summit in Nigeria to create awareness against open defecation and the importance of building toilets in homes, markets, motor parks and other public places, stakeholders have commended the minister, Engineer Suleiman Hussein Adamu over his foresight.

The stakeholders including the minister of state for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani and the managing director of SY Engineering Services Ltd, an FCT public convenience consultant, Kabir Usman, told LEADERSHIP that the summit will create awareness for the building of more convenience in the country.

According to the stakeholders, there is a need for the building of more public conveniences and proper management in the FCT.

They described the summit as timely adding that the toilet summit to be held in Abuja by the water resources minister and ministry will help reduce the high rate of open defecation in the country.

"Such a summit is necessary to proffer solutions to how to curb menace, " Usman said.

According to Usman, "When awareness, enlightenment, interaction and actions are taken and implemented, it could go a long way. The minister under whose tenure such bold steps and initiative is being taken has helped humanity a lot. Even in the FCT here, many communities and offices don't have toilets. What are we demonstrating as a people on a minimum hygienic way of living?

"It is a known fact that open defecation contributes to cropping up of diseases and infections like cholera. As a known consultant that has awakened the various departments concerned with such responsibilities to do the needful by formally launching and building public conveniences in the FCT, I am ready to support the minister and the ministry in order to make the summit a success.

"We shall not relent in mapping out strategies on how to integrate states and local governments as well as non-governmental organizations including the private investors.

"The minister must be supported by all and sundry in order to make this summit a success. He deserves and requires our commitment towards the successful hosting of the summit. All will get the message including traditional institutions in the country," the stakeholders said.