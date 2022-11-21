Rwanda: Eastern Province - RPF Members to Build Rwf2bn Regional Party Office

Members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) from the Eastern Province have raised more than Rwf300m as part of the required Rwf2.1billion for the construction of the party regional offices.

The multi-purpose state-of-the-art building is currently under construction in Rwamagana District. As per the architectural design, the building will also host party offices at the district level.

So far, the Rwf300 million are part of the first phase. Party members have been contributing averagely Rwf10 million every month for the construction and have since committed to increasing their contributions to Rwf18 million monthly. The contribution comes from sensitizing members and the increase in the contribution is said to come with an increase in sensitization.

The development was part of the party's meeting at the district level held on Saturday, November 19, and was the first party gathering at the district level since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

During the meeting, party members agreed that they needed to fast-track construction works that are already underway.

Marie Grace Sandra Musabwasoni, the party coordinator at the provincial level thanked members for their continued commitments to having an ultra-modern building in place.

"Upon completion, the building will house both the party offices at the provincial and district level," Musabwasoni said.

Works of construction of the premises resumed three months ago and are currently progressing well.

The New Times has learnt that the building will be inaugurated during next year's liberation day on July 4.

Child care

In a related development, during the same meeting, RPF Inkotanyi members from Rwamagana also committed to embark on family planning campaigns and enhance awareness as means of increasing children's wellbeing.

RPF Inkotanyi party chairman at the well-beingdistrict level, who is also the Mayor of Rwamagana District, Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi, said, "we need to act as party members mainly by increasing campaigns on family planning. The population distribution in the district does not match relatively to the needs, be it in the infrastructural and productivity sectors, yet we look forward to a better wellbeing of our citizens, mainly the wellbeing of children".

From the examples highlighted on the matter, party members from Karenge sector said that there are 26,000 residents, and more than 10,000 are children still in nursery and primary schools, which is almost 50% of the total population as a survey they carried out indicates.

Simon Twagirumwami a party member from Gahengeri sector said, "There is a need to teach our population about family planning, mainly the low-income to be able to have children they are able to care for."

He added, much emphasis on family planning campaigns, will see a reduced number of street children, and inefficient service deliveries in schools and hospitals in the future.

As figures from the National Statistics Institute (NISR), indicate that Rwamagana District's population distribution is more than 400,000, with 53 per cent aged 19 and younger whilst 4 per cent are above 65 years.

Youth have risen to 82 per cent, with females outnumbering males, with 109 per 100 males.

Currently, there are more than 170,000 registered RPF party members in the district as officials say, and still counting.