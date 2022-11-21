Liberia: In U.S.$100 Million Cocaine Saga - Police Amends Oliver Zayzay's Charges, Rearrest Him

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice on Friday, 18 November amended charges against Oliver Zayzay, the Liberian national linked to the importation of cocaine worth about US$100m to Liberia. He was also rearrested.

FrontPageAfrica had reported that Zayzay was released from the Monrovia Central Prison last week weeks after he was arrested following a historic cocaine bust.

During a five-minute argument, the State indicated that "the law applies anytime where the State can provide and then bring forth charges against the defendant."

Wesseh A. Wesseh, the acting Solicitor General of Liberia, said that is was not a separate charge that provoked Zayzay's re-arrest, but previous charges of unlicensed importation of controlled drugs, money laundering, drugs trafficking, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation.

He also prayed the court that the State should have a piece of strong evidence, backed with photos, against defendant Zayzay with photos as to link him to drugs trafficking.

For his part, the lawyer representing defendant Zayzay, in argument coded section 14.7 sub 2 b, 1CRI section 25.2 25.2 and 18.1 under the Criminal Procedure Law, which states that "the court should take judicial notices of historical part and judicial notice of the Law."

His lawyer also disclosed that government intent is to prejudice the case, that they file a motion for the money that was "legally taken from defendant Zayzay, Over US$ 11000."

"The government took the money and doesn't want to give it back, so they are bringing fake charges against defendant Zayzay.

Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah S. Jallah, having listened to argument, granted the State request for money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Judge Jallah told defendant Zayzay, he has the right to be silent, has the right to a legal counsel of his choice, and should take the advantage of the law.