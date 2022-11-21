# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: Somali President Visits Frontlines in Galmudug State

20 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

As the war against Al-Shabaab intensifies, the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh inspected the positions of the Somali Army in Wisil area of Mudug Region.

The President has praised the SNA forces and local residents for their bravery in facing the Al-Shabaab attacks on the area and for being a role model for the liberation efforts.

He pointed out that the current military operation is based on the liberation of the entire country from Al-Shabaab and pledged that the government will continue the struggle.

On Saturday, the President accompanied by the defense minister, MPs and other officials traveled from Mogadishu to the newly liberated areas in Galgadud and Hiran regions.

He visited several areas, including Mahas, Bahdo, Wisil, and other key villages recaptured by the Somali troops along with the residents known as Ma'wisley.

