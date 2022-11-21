Somalia: NISA Nabs Al-Shabaab Suspects in Mogadishu Sweep

The Somali security forces have conducted an operation last night in Heliwaa district of Banadir region within the capital, Mogadishu amidst increased patrols.

The troops from NISA - The Nation Intelligence and Security Agency carried out the operation specified in Suuqa Hoolaha neighborhood, targeting houses there.

The local residents say that NISA arrested individuals suspected to be Al-Shabaab members.

Since last month, the security forces have been conducting operations in Mogadishu to prevent Al-Shabaab attacks and the insecurity acts.