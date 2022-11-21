# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: Security Forces Foil Car Bomb Blast in Mogadishu

19 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police forces on Saturday morning foiled a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu amidst tight security measures.

Major Sadik Dodishe, the spokesman of the police force confirmed that they dismantled and detonated two IEDs attached to a Surf Toyota car belonging to an unnamed person.

"The Somali police foiled two IEDs fitted to a Surf vehicle which belonged to a civilian person. The police succeeded to thwart the terrorist plot to harm the civilian," he added.

The spokesman thanked the local people for sharing the information that led to the prevention of the attack, which could cause more casualties, if it happened.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.