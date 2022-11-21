Somalia: Security Forces Foil Car Bomb Blast in Mogadishu

Somali police forces on Saturday morning foiled a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu amidst tight security measures.

Major Sadik Dodishe, the spokesman of the police force confirmed that they dismantled and detonated two IEDs attached to a Surf Toyota car belonging to an unnamed person.

"The Somali police foiled two IEDs fitted to a Surf vehicle which belonged to a civilian person. The police succeeded to thwart the terrorist plot to harm the civilian," he added.

The spokesman thanked the local people for sharing the information that led to the prevention of the attack, which could cause more casualties, if it happened.