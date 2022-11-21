Liberia: Team Julius Kanuba Preliminary Injunction Hangs Over PUL Election

-As election on pulse

Preliminary injunction filed by the National Campaign Management Team of Julius Kanubah for the PUL Presidency remains enforced on the Press Union of Liberia election as journalists hang around the election venue.

On Friday, 18 November 2022, a Writ of Preliminary Injunction which was prayed for by Team Kanaubah Legal Team at the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County, was issued and served on the outgoing leadership of the PUL along with the 2022 PUL Congress Committee and the sub-committee on Elections and Inauguration.

The Writ of Injunction seeks to restrain and enjoin the outgoing PUL leadership together with the 2022 PUL Congress Committee and the sub-committee on Elections and Inauguration from further conducting and participating in the November 2022 PUL Congress inclusive of the elections.

The Restraining Order further seeks to ensure that the PUL leadership turns over power to a neutral body after the expiration of its three-year tenure. The neutral body will govern and take the PUL to elections within a determined period of time.

The Write of Injunction, which was served on outgoing PUL Assistant Secretary General Akoi Baysah, and outgoing PUL President Charles Coffey, was initially refused but later signed for by Mr. Coffey, who had to chase the Court Sherriff in Gbartala, Bong County.

The Team Julius Kanubah Writ of Injunction was filed against the backdrop of series of violations of the Constitution of the Press Union of Liberia by the Union's outgoing leadership along with the Congress Committee and sub-committee on Elections and Inauguration in relation to the 2022 PUL Congress. The 2022 PUL Congress Committee is Chaired by Mrs. Carolyn Myers-Zoduah while Attorney Ade Wede Kekuleh chairs the 2022 PUL Elections and Inauguration Committee. Both the Congress Committee and the sub-committee on Elections and Inauguration have been resistant to ensuring a credible voter roll and elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2022 PUL Congress which was expected to be climaxed by-elections of new officers is deemed as a critical pacesetter to Liberia's Presidential and Legislative Elections, scheduled for October 2023.

Team Kanubah believes the moral and democratic credential of the Press Union of Liberia hinges on the state of the Union's internal democratic practices and conducts. Since 2019 the PUL under the leadership of Charles Coffey and Daniel Nyakonah has been grossly unable to hold a credible election, something which has deeply contributed to the erosion of the legitimacy of the PUL and the standing of Liberian journalists in the national discourse on democracy and good governance.

Team Julius Kanubah is legally represented by the Supuwood and Associates Law Offices, to which, Attorney-at-Law G. Alphonso Woiwor is the lead Legal Counsel on the case. Atty. Woiwor is also a journalist by profession, with vast knowledge of Liberia's socio-economic, political and legal jurisprudence.

Team Kanubah urges all its supporters, members of the Press Union of Liberia, and those interested in the democratic development of the PUL and Liberia to remain peaceful and always respect the rule of law including the Code of Ethics and Conduct for Liberian journalists.

Meanwhile there has been no comment from neither the PUL election committee nor the PUL leadership.