Ghana: REGSEC, MUSEC, DISEC Ensure Peace in Conflict Areas in the Country - Greater Accra Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey delivered a lecture at the Buchaman Hall, Army Training Command, Whistler Barracks, Teshie, Accra to some Senior Military Officers.

The topic chosen for this year's Army Combat Training School for their second edition of the Battalion Commanders Course 1, was aimed at appraising them on the responsibilities of Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and District Security Council (DISEC).

Mr. Quartey clarified the structure of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC, as well as their primary responsibilities as outlined in the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act 2022, Act 1030.

He said Regional Security Council alert the government in advance of the existence or potential of a security danger to the region and the nation.

He again said Regional Security Council takes appropriate measures, in consultation with the National Security Council, to ensure peace in conflict areas in the region, take measures to ensure peace building, unity and stability in the region, take immediate steps to ensure law and order and assist the affected population in the event of an emergency or a disaster in the region and perform the functions of the Council assigned to that regional security council by the National Security Council.

The moderator of the lecture, Brigadier General K.D. Hagan lauded Mr Henry Quartey for being adjudged the best Regional Minister in the Service year, and appreciated him for the insightful lecture on the workings of the Regional Security Council, with practical examples.