Liberia: 'No Room for Impunity'

--Police warn after mob killed ERU Officer

The Liberian National Police (LNP) has warned that there will be no room for impunity after one of its officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was killed by a mob.

"This is a caveat to the public, if anyone thinks that you can attack a police officer, or officer of the joint security and go with impunity, you are making a sad mistake. We will go after you and ensure that you account for your action," the police warned.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter told journalists Wednesday, 16 November 2022 that seven suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting and murder of ERU Officer James M. Gargio in Grand Bassa County.

Carter narrated that the shooting incident took place on 14 November 2022 at 8:30 pm when the victim and two community watch forum members went out to effect an arrest in Block "C," New Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

He said the victim was attacked by drug users while he was responding to a complaint by a resident whose poach was being used by the suspects to abuse drugs.

"We want to first use this medium to express our condolences to the family of our late falling officer of the ERU. He met his untimely death in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County," said Carter.

According to Carter, police have arrested Albert Blo, 27; Abu Maga, 30; Prince Harris, 27; Darius Zah, 17; Samuel Thomas, 26; and Sarus Bestman, 24.

Mr. Carter further indicated that the suspects were arrested based on a complaint filed by one of the watch forum officers who had accompanied the fallen ERU officer to effect the arrest.

During police investigation with the community watch forum, Carter said investigators were informed that the responding officers came under attack by the accused drug users.

After the drug users allegedly attacked the officer, Carter said they managed to escape the scene and left the officer in a pool of blood.

"However, based on the information that reached us, the officer was discovered unconscious in the Peace Community, Grand Bassa, under AML [ArcelorMittal] train track bridge on the 15 of November," Carter explained.

He disclosed that the body of the late officer has been deposited at the Abraham Roberts Funeral Home while the suspects are undergoing investigation at LNP headquarters in Monrovia.

"Our arrest continues to ensure that all those that partook in this ugly act are arrested and brought to book," Carter noted.

He revealed that the police will make sure that the suspects account for their actions in facing the full weight of the law.

He warned that any citizen that will engage in jungle justice, mob violence, and acts that have the propensity to undermine the peace of the country will not go with impunity.

The police authorities have cautioned that gone are those days when people should use jungle justice as a way of solving their issues.

The police suggested that if people have issues, they must be addressed appropriately in line with the rule of law.

The authorities stated that anything outside of the rule of law to address situations, the LNP will not hesitate to ensure that those involved do not go with impunity.

