Ghana: Sacking Appointee Named in Corruption Scandal Deserves Acknowledgment - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah, has postulated that the President's decision to sack an appointee named in a corruption scandal is deserving of acknowledgment.

Lauding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he intimated that the battle against corruption had been on for years, and the President had rather demonstrated leadership and style.

"I am not saying President Akufo-Addo is perfect but let us be honest he took a swift deci-sion to let everybody understand he really believes in an open culture system when it comes to fighting corruption which has been a canker," Dr Amoah stressed.

His comments follow the President's sacking of Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, when he was relieved of his position, after he was mentioned in the latest Ana's exposé, as facilitator of shady deals, using the name of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Akufo-Addo through his Director of Com-munications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, announced Mr Boahen's dismissal in the letter announcing his sacking, the President thanked him for his 'strong services', and ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the said allegation.

Dr Amoah stated that even though the President was not perfect, his reaction to the inves-tigative piece by the Tiger Eye PI team was worthy of com-mendation contrary to certain criticisms about the President's response to the exposé, he did well in the circumstances.

However, Adam Mutawaki-lu, a former MP for Damango Constituency, alleged that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, was serving his selfish interest because his apology, blaming external and inherited factors meant he was not to sat-isfy the citizenry but his selfish interest.

Mr Mutawakilu's assertion follows several calls on Mr Ofori-Atta by individuals, civil society organisations, Minority MPs and some Majority MPs to resign but his apology and blaming external factors were neither here nor there.

"Even if he was performing well and Ghanaians say we do not need you, 98 of your own MPs, that is about 72 per cent of your MPs, 100 per cent Minority MPs say they do not need you, majority of civil society organisations say resign, the best thing is to resign but you will not re-sign, it means there is something beyond working for the people," he alleged.

Although the 98 Majority MPs are not supporting the censure motion, they have threatened to boycott any government business tabled by Mr Ofori-Atta, an assurance by the President to relieve him of his post after negotiation with the International Monetary Fund has been concluded, has been rejected by them and insist he must resign or be sacked.