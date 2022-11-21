Ghana: The Black Stars Defeat Switzerland in Friendly Match

The Black Stars of Ghana have trumped Switzerland 2-0 in the international friendly match at the Zayed sports city stadium in the Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

The match which was the first time in history the black stars to play against Switzerland before their opening match at the FIFA World cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Both teams failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless first half.

Ghana picked their momentum in the second half to secure a win with goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo's in the 69th and 74th minutes.

Ghana will play against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group H stages.

The black stars will open their campaign against Portugal on Thursday 24th November 2022