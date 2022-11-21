# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: The Black Stars Defeat Switzerland in Friendly Match

18 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Black Stars of Ghana have trumped Switzerland 2-0 in the international friendly match at the Zayed sports city stadium in the Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

The match which was the first time in history the black stars to play against Switzerland before their opening match at the FIFA World cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Both teams failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless first half.

Ghana picked their momentum in the second half to secure a win with goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo's in the 69th and 74th minutes.

Ghana will play against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group H stages.

The black stars will open their campaign against Portugal on Thursday 24th November 2022

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.