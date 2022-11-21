Ghana: Govt Procure Ultramodern Neurosurgical Equipment to Save Conjoined Babies - Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated an ultramodern neurosurgical equipment for neurosurgical operations in Ghana to save conjoined babies' lives.

He stated that the purpose of this equipment is to keep parents with conjoined twins from flying their children to foreign countries for medical treatment.

According to the Minister, government procured neurosurgical equipment for the surgical operation of the conjoined, however the neurosurgical equipment currently installed at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge is serving the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other teaching hospitals.

He added that the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana College of Physicians has prepared grounds for the training of medical personnel in various specialties.

On his part, Dr Samuel Kaba, a Neurosurgeon at the hospital, expressed his joy and gratitude for the provision of the medical equipment which will aid in better treatments of patients.

"If the conjoined twins' separation is successful, Ghana will become the center for medical knowledge," he added.