Ghana: New Juabeng Assembly Opens Classroom Block

Koforidua — The New Juaben Mu-nicipal South Assembly (NJSMA) has opened a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Ellen White Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic school in Koforidua.

The facility which was fund-ed by the District Assembly Common Fund at the cost GH¢529,772 commenced on March 2, 2021 and completed on March 3, 2022 with KB2 Global Limited, as contractors for the project.

The new block would house the school's kindergarten pupils and provide a more comfortable and conducive environment to improve teaching and learning.

Commissioning the classroom block, the Coordinating Director for NJSMA, Mr Edward Abazing said the provision of the new block was in response to the plea of the school for such a facility to provide a more conducive environment for its kindergarten pupils.

He said the facility would provide a serene place and good environment to enable the pupils to learn peacefully and hoped it would ease previous incon-veniencies experienced by the school, before the provision of the facility.

"It is the responsibility of the assembly to ensure that we provide or improve school infrastructure for the people in our assembly and hence the construction and commissioning of this facility is in fulfillment to the infrastructure needs we have to provide for our people," he stated.

He hoped that the facility pro-vided would translate into good results, urging both teachers and pupils to see it as an opportunity to improve their performance pertaining to their Basic Edu-cation Certificate Examination (BECE).

For his part, the Headmas-ter of Ellen White SDA Basic School, Mr Boakye Acheampong, thanked the assembly for provid-ing the classroom block, stating that it would alleviate the pupils from the previous challenges both teachers and students faced due to inadequate classrooms.

He said the pupils can now heave a sigh of relief and would be able to learn in a more condu-cive environment.

However, he stated that the proximity of the school was a huge challenge as it was locat-ed on a hill and called on the assembly to come to their aid by leveling the ground for them to make school safe.

He also revealed that the school shared their premises with mis-creants who sometimes messed up their books and classrooms and pleaded with the assembly to help them with security.