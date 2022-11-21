Ghana: Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang Attends Funeral of Barima Nkyi Xii

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 gener-al elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Thursday

attended the funeral of Barima Kwame Nkyi XII, the Paramount Chief of Apimanin Traditional Area at Assin Manso in the Central Region.

She was warmly welcomed by the chiefs and people of the traditional area.

The newly elected NDC execu-tives of the Central Region, led by its chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, accompanied her to the royal funeral.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she was at the funeral to represent and express the condolences of the Former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, who was a good friend of the late chief and people of Assin Apimanim.

She described the peaceful nature of the departed chief as an example worthy of emulation.

After leaving the funeral grounds, her delegation took advantage of many party faithfuls who had turned out in their numbers to meet with them and encourage everyone to forge ahead till victory was won in 2024.

Other executives of the NDC who accompanied the former running mate included the regional vice chair-man, Ekow Panyin, regional chief or-ganizer, Mike Derry, and his deputy, Joseph Mensah Abakah, regional sec-retary, Nii Kommey Adams, and the deputy regional secretary, Eric Offei , regional treasurer, Ms Victoria Pobee Woode, and her deputy, Isaac Abbey, regional Women's organiser, Madam Faustina Lamptey, regional commu-nications officer, Gabriella Tetteh, and her deputy, Kweku Arkoh, and regional zongo caucus coordinator, Abdulai Amo, and the host constitu-ency chairman and branch executives.