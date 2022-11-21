Ghana: Court Remands Prostitute for Forcing 18-Year-Old Into Prostitution

A Nigerian prostitute has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly forcing an 18-year-old virgin into prostitution.

Miriam Braim was said to have forced compatriot, Mutia Osman, whom she recruited from Nigeria with the help of one Mary, now at large, into the act against her will.

She is facing the charge of human trafficking but has denied any wrong doing.

She was remanded into police custody by the court presided over by Ms Kizita Naa Kowaa Quarshie to appear on November 29, 2022.

The facts as presented by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah were that during the month of December, 2021, the accused and her accomplice, Mary,currently in Nigeria, visited Ghana to engage in prostitution.

He said after living together for three months at Kasoa, a misunderstanding separated them.

"Mary went back to Nigeria while the accused remained in Ghana and moved to stay at Mempeasem in East Legon. Mary in Nigeria recruited and transported the victim to Ghana," he said.

He added that the accused on Saturday, October 1, 2022, received the victim and sent her to her residence.

She quickly attempted to exploit the victim by forcing her to engage in prostitution but the victim told her she was only 18 years old and also a virgin, pleading with her to spare her the ordeal but she declined.

According to Chief Inspector Anquandah, the accused went out with the victim for two days but no one had sex with her.

He added that on the second day of their outing, the victim sensed an opportunity to escape and jumped into a private car that sent her to the East Legon Police Station where she lodged a complaint.

She later led the police to the accused residence where she was arrested.