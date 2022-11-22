Nigeria: Confusion As New Ekiti Speaker Is Impeached After 6 Days in Office

There was confusion on Monday in the Ekiti State House of Assembly as the new Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, was impeached and suspended indefinitely.

Aribisogan, who spent barely six days in office having been elected Speaker on Tuesday last week, was immediately replaced by the Chief Whip, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure State constituency.

The Speaker, who was allegedly removed by 17 members of the House, had replaced the late former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died few weeks ago.

Aribisogan was removed from office at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, on Monday, for allegedly blocking the passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill and that his earlier election as Speaker was compromised, among other allegations.

All the roads leading to the Assembly complex were cordoned off by armed policemen for the emergency plenary that lasted between 6.30am and 9.30am, where seven other lawmakers were also suspended indefinitely.

Journalists and staff of the Assembly were prevented from entering the complex by the stern-looking policemen stationed strategically around the Assembly in 10 Hilux vans.

There was an unconfirmed report that the lawmakers loyal Aribisogan had in a counter move also suspended the Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akeem Jamiu and six other members over plans to impeach Aribisogan.

According to the report, Aribisogan accused the seven members of the Assembly of conniving with the State Police Command to perpetrate the act, saying the police were pretending to be working in the interest of the whole Assembly.

Addressing journalists at the party's secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the new Speaker, Adelugba, appreciated the party leadership for its support.

She said; "I want to say that this is the real members of the House of Assembly and we have chosen the real speaker.

"The late speaker was like a father to me, I will continue where he stopped. I want to assure you that you will enjoy the peace you enjoyed under the late Speaker."

Addressing the lawmakers, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Paul Omotoso, who denied the allegation that Adelugba was imposed on the House, praised the lawmakers for demonstrating maturity.

"Nobody ever imposed anybody on you. We will continue to play that fatherly role you have placed on our shoulders.

"With understanding, we will continue to resolve whatever crisis that comes to us as a challenge. Please, you have supported the last government and we want you to stretch same to the present government of Biodun Oyebanji," Omotosho added.