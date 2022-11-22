# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Court Orders AMA to Pay Over Gh¢1.2m to Ssnit

21 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Social Secu-rity and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) court presided over by Ms Afia Owusuaa Appiah has ordered the Accra Metropolitan Assem-bly (AMA) to pay GH¢1,289,990.83 to SSNIT by Decem-ber 17, 2022 or face punitive measures.

The money represented 30 per cent of a total debt of GH¢4,299,969.42 the AMA owed in workers' SSNIT contributions since September 2021.

The court further directed the AMA to within a month resolve any payment differences it had with SSNIT concerning the set-tling of the total debt.

The AMA was charged with failure to pay SSNIT contributions and the failure to pay penalty on SSNIT contributions and it plead-ed guilty with explanation to both charges.

The Director of Finance, Fran-cis Anaba, who was included in the suit and the Deputy Director of Administration, Desmond Tutu Arhin, who represented the AMA were both granted a self-recogni-zance bail after the court entered a plea of guilty on their behalf.

When the case was called on Saturday, Mr Anaba explained that the debt was incurred between 2017- 2019, when the assembly consisted of 13 sub-metros, which were now three as 10 had become autonomous metros.

He said attempts to get the 10 assemblies to pay their debts had failed, adding that a plea was sent to the Ministry of Finance requesting for a bail-out, but they were yet to receive a response.

Deputy Director of Adminis-tration, Tutu Arhin, added that they proposed a payment plan spread over an eight-year period but it was rejected by SSNIT.

The facts presented by SSNIT prosecutor, Nana Ama France Manu-Amoah, were that an inspection conducted on AMA's books as of September 2021, revealed that it had failed to pay the SSNIT contributions for their employees to the tune of GH¢1,738,157.72 and a penalty fee of GH¢2,661,811.70 for reneging on the payments.

Ms Manu-Amoah said a demand letter was served on them inform-ing them of their obligation to settle their arrears but they failed to comply.

She added that their total debt stood at GH¢4,299,969.42 as an amount of GH¢100,000 was paid on November 8, 2022 reducing the initial debt of GH¢4,399,969.42.

The court fixed the next hearing for December 17, 2022.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.