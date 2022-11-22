Gambia: GFF AGM Slated for December 17th

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for 17 December 2022, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing.

The yearly convergence will bring together all clubs affiliated with The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) to discuss the 2021-2022 league season and 2022-2023 league campaign.

President, Secretary General and Treasurer are all expected to deliver their reports to delegates during the Annual General Meeting.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will hold a pre-season meeting with affiliated clubs before the commencement of the country's new league season.