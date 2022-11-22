Gambia: 'Over 34 Countries' to Participate in African Religious Ministers & Ullamas Confab

More than 34 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the African Religious Ministers & Ullamas Conference due on 6 December at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo, according to Sheriff Abba Sanyang, the minister of Lands, Regional Government, Religious and NGO Affairs.

In an interview with Minister Sanyang who is also the chairperson of the Local Coordinating Committee, he disclosed that they were actually sending invitations to almost all African countries while still waiting for other nations' response.

The conference is organised by the World Muslim League in collaboration with The Gambia government. The event will be organised under the theme: 'Promotion of Peace, Understanding, and Unity among Communities and Nations'. The theme is the belief that extending the bridges of dialogue and cooperation is the only way to realise a world full of peace, justice, and coexistence.

Minister Sanyang revealed that they are expecting the arrival of international guests from the 4th to 5th December for the event.

As the event clicks nearer, he further disclosed that international delegates are scrambling for the opportunity to come to The Gambia to take part in the convergence.

He noted that after the success of the first edition of the African Religious Ministers and Ullamas Conference in The Gambia, the event is expected to rotate to other countries for hosting, after their involvement and participation.

In preparation for the event, Minister Sanyang divulged that the organising committee is currently working 24/7 with the envoy of the World Muslim League in the country with the involvement of President Adama Barrow.

He advanced that currently there is a commitee in the Secretariat who are making international convocations and that tickets have been released to them for their attendance.

He added that the event is of significance to the government and the people of The Gambia, saying it is coming at the right time in the country particularly in Africa or West Africa as a region. "Looking at the religious circumstances within our environment, I think this programme is coming at the right time," he disclosed.

He said that they are not limiting themselves at the intra religion cause, but have the hope that "it will also pay a great dividend to intra religious focus of The Gambia in particular." He added that they would be taking cue from other African countries and the world at large, which will create an avenue for Gambian scholars to learn and read, while Gambian believers would learn and observe from other countries to know the state of the religion in their country and how to persevere for them to also behave and act in the same manner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Religious intolerance should be an issue that we are not looking at in this generation, taking cue from the teachings and beliefs of the Islamic religion, with the hope to expand on those teachings and beliefs of Islam. What Islam has taught humanity, definitely is the whole purpose of the conference," he noted.

"It is not going to be an event to look colorful because it is done on purpose. We are leaving no stone unturned; we are accepting all religious scholars across the country."

Each region will have a representative at the conference, we are expecting almost five thousand invitees directly and we are expecting any religious scholar whether in receipt of the invitation or not," he stated.

He highlighted that Gambia as a region is an example in the world, because of its peacefulness and religious tolerance and understanding activities around the globe.

However, he said, the success of the programme is not solely dependent on the organising committee, but for all Gambians to partake in the activity.

He revealed that hosting the conference is a challenge to the nation as it is spring board for them to understand what they will learn in preparation of the OIC which is much a bigger activity.

British court convicts company directors over deaths of 5 Gambian factory workers