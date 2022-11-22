Africa: GID Boss Honored By Africa Security Watch for Exemplary Immigration Service

The Director General of The Gambia Immigration Department, Seedy M. Touray has been honoured by the Africa Security Watch with the Africa Security Watch's Golden Star Award for his Exemplary Immigration Service in West Africa for 2021-2022.

The Africa Security Watch Initiative established in 1997 with the primary objectives to monitor, collect, analyse and broadcast security issues on the continent, held its 17th award ceremony at the international conference centre in Banjul under the theme "Post Covid-19; Sustaining Security in Africa."

Over dozens of individuals, agencies and organisations operating in the security sector and related areas across the West Africa sub-region were awarded for their excellence and selfless services.

"I cannot just measure how elated, how delighted and how happy I am to receive this award. I feel honored that my efforts, productivity, hard work and dedication are not only recognised at home but beyond the borders of the country," he said after receiving the award.

"I consider it a challenge, a challenge that is not insurmountable. With this award, we [GID] have to redouble our efforts, our focus, and continue to reposition the institution to the level that we want it to be," the DIG boss stated. He graced the occasion with his spouses and hosts of senior officers from the security fraternity.