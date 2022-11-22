# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: GPA Staff Association Holds AGM

21 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

As part of accountability and transparency purposes, The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Staff Association recently held its Annual General Meeting at the GPA premises.

The theme for the year's meeting was"Building Foundation for A Better and More Committed Staff Association towards the Welfare of Its Members."

Mbaye Jeng, President of GPA Staff Association commended his colleagues for their hard work in ensuring they achieve their target.

He added that the meeting by the staff association was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that the gatheringis a requirement to be met by the association every year to discuss and deliberate on the financial status and activities undertaken by the association.

Jeng said the GPA Staff Association was formed in 2002 with the main aim to provide and protect the welfare of its members as dictated by its Constitution. He also said that the association elects its executive every three years.

He said the GPA Staff Association has a total membership of over 2000 members who each contribute D100 to D200 monthly.

Ousman Jobarteh, managing director of The Gambia Ports Authority said the importance of ports in the national interest cannot be over emphasized. MD Jobateh said ports is the main gateway of the country.

"As a management, we are committed to ensuring that apart from investment in our facilities, we invest heavily in human resource," he stated, while assuring members that management values them and their services.

Bakary Janneh, Treasurer for the Staff Association said the year 2019 and 2022 were challenging globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the several lockdowns negatively affected theirfinancial performance.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.