Gambia: GPA Staff Association Holds AGM

As part of accountability and transparency purposes, The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Staff Association recently held its Annual General Meeting at the GPA premises.

The theme for the year's meeting was"Building Foundation for A Better and More Committed Staff Association towards the Welfare of Its Members."

Mbaye Jeng, President of GPA Staff Association commended his colleagues for their hard work in ensuring they achieve their target.

He added that the meeting by the staff association was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that the gatheringis a requirement to be met by the association every year to discuss and deliberate on the financial status and activities undertaken by the association.

Jeng said the GPA Staff Association was formed in 2002 with the main aim to provide and protect the welfare of its members as dictated by its Constitution. He also said that the association elects its executive every three years.

He said the GPA Staff Association has a total membership of over 2000 members who each contribute D100 to D200 monthly.

Ousman Jobarteh, managing director of The Gambia Ports Authority said the importance of ports in the national interest cannot be over emphasized. MD Jobateh said ports is the main gateway of the country.

"As a management, we are committed to ensuring that apart from investment in our facilities, we invest heavily in human resource," he stated, while assuring members that management values them and their services.

Bakary Janneh, Treasurer for the Staff Association said the year 2019 and 2022 were challenging globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the several lockdowns negatively affected theirfinancial performance.