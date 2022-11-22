Gambia: PFI Launches 'Speakout' Campaign to Popularise GBV Helpline

PF Initiative (PFI)- formerly Paradise Foundation, a socio-Economic development-oriented organisation which has been supporting individuals and communities' needs over the past years, in their mission to enhance the quality of life of individuals in The Gambia through access to employment, health care and social protection in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare with the support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) last Thursday launched the SpeakOut campaign to end Sexual and Gender Based Violence as well as sensitise the populace on the helpline '1313'.

Aisha Baldeh, Executive Director for Paradise Foundation Initiative said over the years they have received about 10,000 calls of rape and domestic violence cases, noting that they have supported over 200 domestic violence survivors.

She pointed out that the helpline is also an entry point for people who need information on sexual and reproductive health. He noted that information of callers is safeguarded.

She urged the populace to advocate for and promote the end of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

She stated that everyone is protected by human rights to be safebut noted that the religion and culture is used to suppress women.

Ndeye Rose Sarr, Country Representative for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said the helpline is geared towards giving support to victims of Gender Based Violence and help survivors by responding to their needs.

She said amongst the 10,527 calls received, they referred 519 cases to other service providers to seek redress and integrate victims into society.

She highlighted that the recent records of Gender Based Violence in the country shows the need for complete efforts to amplify their voices and ensure GBV issues are heard and dealt with in a timely and just manner.

Neneh Touray, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare said the launch of the hotline fits their mandate, adding that things cannot be continuously brushed under the carpet.

She added that the 'maslaha' syndrome and silence must be broken to end Gender Based Violence.

She noted that in her Ministry efforts to avert Gender Based Violence has ensured the creation ofgender and child welfare police units.

Meanwhile, the purpose of the 'SpeakOut' and '1313' popularisation campaign is to enhance public awareness on operations of '1313' free helpline and the services offered via the help line. By launching the first fully operational, toll-free, gender-based violence helpline in The Gambia, the initiative is aimed at bringing protection, hope and healing for potential victims and survivors of gender-based violence.