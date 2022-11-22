# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: Ballack FC, Lemon Tree Through to Manjai 'Nawetan' League Semifinals

21 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Ballack FC and Lemon Tree have qualified for the semifinal stage of the Manjai Kunda 'nawetan' league cup tournament following their latest wins over Kololi United and Manjai Sanchaba respectively during the quarterfinal games played last week.

Ballack FC booked their place into the last four of the Manjai Kunda nawetan league cup competition after defeating Kololi United 8-7 on post-match penalty shootouts following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Furumose Bass scored for Kololi United in the 10th minute, while Ballack FC leveled matters through Alhassan Jarju's own goal in the 62nd minute.

The Ballack FC team, who were so magnificent during the shootout, now progressed into the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Lemon Tree also qualified to the semifinal stage of the tournament after beating Manjai Sanchaba FC 1-0 during their quarterfinal game played at the Manjai Father Gough Sports Complex.

Abdoulie Ndure's well placed penalty in the 69th minute was all but enough to separate the two sides and avoid post-match penalty shootouts.

