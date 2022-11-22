Gambia: Ambassador Bah Presents Copies of Letters of Credence to U.S. Chief of Protocol

The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, on Thursday 17 Nov. 2022 presented his copies of Letters of Credence to the Chief of Protocol of the United States of America, Ambassador Rufus Gifford, at a ceremony held at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Following the presentation, Ambassador Bah held a brief tete-a-tete with Ambassador Gifford and Senior Officials of the West Africa Bureau of the State Department.

Ambassador Bah is expected to present his actual Letters of Credence to the President of the United State of America, Honourable Joseph R. Biden in the coming weeks.