Gambia: Ministry of Public Service Beat Finance in Friendly

The Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) on Saturday thrashed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) three goals to one in a friendly football encounter played at FIFA Goal Project in Old Yundum.

MoPS's first goal was netted by Muhamed Conteh in the 10th minute, while MoFEA equalised in 23th minute.

In the 35th minutes, MoPS's Amat Jobe scored his team's second goal while Dembo Badjie secured the third in the 47th minute.

It could be recalled that in February 2022, MoPS defeated Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) by three goals to two in another friendly encounter.

Sulayman Barrow, head coach for MoPS, said the encounter was aimed at bringing us (Civil Servants) closer because sport is equally significant for them as Civil Servants.

"Football matches will help us have a sense of leadership among ourselves," Mr. Barrow explained.

He commended fans of both teams and the senior management for their support.

He assured them that as sports lovers from the Ministry of Public Service, they would continue to organise similar football matches between his institution and other government institutions as well as other institutions outside the government.

Lamin B. Darboe, Information Officer, Pmo