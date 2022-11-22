Gambia: Employment Policy Targets 150K Jobs in 5 Yrs - Barrow

President Adama Barrow has stated that the National Employment Policy and Action Plan is to form the cornerstone to tackle unemployment and to improve living standards in the country, adding that the policy targets to create 150, 000 jobs in five years.

The President was speaking on Friday, at the phasing out of the Tekki fii programme which is now replaced by the National Employment Policy and Action Plan 2022-2026 at a launching held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

"This is an ambitious objective but, with the concerted efforts of the Government and our partners, it is attainable. We are committed to the target, and I call on our partners to support this worthy cause. I also count on all Gambians to rally behind this agenda. Together, let us work with our institutions and businesses across all sectors to transform it into reality," Mr. Barrow stated.

Working together with determination, he said, Gambians can overcome all challenges and create a nation where all Gambians can have a decent living and pursue their dreams.

President Barrow further stated that the documents need no formal justification, adding that employment creation has been a top priority for his government since 2017. He said that it is at the core of the country's National Development Plan (NDP) and remains a top priority in the new Green Recovery focused NDP.

"The Gambian population is growing rapidly at a rate of 3.3% per year, and the 2018 Labour Force Survey sets the unemployment rate at 35.2%, with youth unemployment at 42.1%. The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment is currently conducting a comprehensive National Labour Force Survey to update the data on the labour market," he said.

Through the Tekki Fii Programme, Barrow explained that his government has created and sustained more than 9000 jobs, enabled more than 7000 young Gambians to undergo skills training, and worked with close to 5000 small businesses.

He reiterated that these results are offshoots of his government's youth-centred and private sector-led growth agenda, saying they reflect his government's drive to invest in the marketable skills of young Gambians, foster a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation and self-employment, boost the growth of small businesses, and add value to Gambian products and services.

He acknowledged that the TEKKI FII achievements arose from the close collaboration between the public and private sectors and 'our confidence in the youth.'

"I applaud and appreciate our close and long-standing partnership with the European Union and the Tekki Fii Implementing Partners, the International Trade Centre implementing the Youth Empowerment Project, the German Agency for International Cooperation, the Instituto Marquês de Valle Flôr from Portugal, and the Belgian Development Agency, Enabel."