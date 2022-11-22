# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: D36.8 Million New Brikama Market Is Now Completed

21 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

The government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has finally completed the re-construction of the new Brikama market valued at D36.8 million. The project was funded by The Gambia government.

The new market has 88 new stalls (each with its own cash power), two sheds for women vendors, four fire hydrants, security offices, and other safety issues also provided.

In order to avoid water logging in the market, the newly built area is paved in a way that facilitates drainage.

In 2020, a serious fire outbreak engulfed the Brikama market, burning about 20 stalls and causing massive destruction to the market, rendering market dwellers, especially businessmen and women out of business for a while.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.