Ghana: Torgah Wins PGA Cedrella Open

Experienced golfer, Vincent Torgah, produced a spirited display to emerge the overall winner in the Profes-sionals category of the PGA Ce-drella Open which ended over the weekend at the Safari Valley Eco Resort golf course.

The event, put together by the Professional Golfers Associa-tion (PGA), the Safari Group of Companies and Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, saw Torgah climb the podium for top honours with a gross score of 221.

He was followed in second position by Emos Korblah and L.A Ayisah in third position respectively with 233 and 236 gross scores.

In the Seniors category, Brave Mensah came first with a total of 161 gross score, Dawuda Mahama placed second with 187 gross scores and Robert Degbe in third with 200 gross score.

Makafui Awudu Dzuke came first in the Scratch category with a gross score of 125, Daniel Asemani was second with gross score of 136 and Teye Lartey third with 145 gross scores.

Speaking to the media, an elated Torgah, says he was working tire-lessly to unearth and nurture a new generation of young golfers that will follow his footsteps.

According to the most decorated Ghanaian golfer, there are young golfers who can become great players but lack the right training and mentoring to enhance their development.

"We have an academy in Samartex where young golfers are doing well and we are on course to nurture them. These kids can pick the lessons very fast. I believe we can have the next generation of golfers sooner than later."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the 38-year-old, the tournament which ended on Saturday was a tough one due to the level of com-petition and the nature of the golf course.

"It was a tedious one because all my competitors were equally good and they gave me a tough hurdle to scale. The course was very small but that was how it was designed to suit the plan to make it difficult for us but you have to be precise with your decisions," he added.

Torgah said he was well pre-pared for his next tournament in December but will have to take every game at a time.

"I don't want to be in a haste but will treat every tournament with a game plan. For now, the focus is to prepare well for the Gold Fields PGA Champion-ship and play well to reclaim my title in Damang come December.

The Cedrela Open was the second in the series if the Road to Obotan that serves as qual-ifiers to the Gold Fields PGA championship in Damang.