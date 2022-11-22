Ghana: World Cup Fiesta Show Features Sarkodie

The tenth edition of the World Cup Soccer Fiesta aired yesterday featured seasoned rapper Sarkodie as they aimed at fusing sports with entertainment.

This was announced by Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, host of the programme aired on Friday nights this on GTV Sports Plus.

The experienced law-yer and journalist said the edition focused on Camer-oun's1982,1990,1994,1998, 2002 and current World Cups experi-ence, as well as updates on the Black Stars preparations for the competition in Qatar.

According to Mr Foh-Amoan-ing, the decision to host the musi-cian was to highlight the segment themed 'sportitainment', which blends sports and entertainment.

He said "We have hosted mu-sicians like Bessa Simons, Kwesi Quayson among others on the sportitainment segment, all in a bid to spice up the show.

He said yesterday's show was to bring out the musician's knowledge in sports, especially football and the Black Stars as Ghana make her fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar.