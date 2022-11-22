# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: World Cup Fiesta Show Features Sarkodie

21 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The tenth edition of the World Cup Soccer Fiesta aired yesterday featured seasoned rapper Sarkodie as they aimed at fusing sports with entertainment.

This was announced by Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, host of the programme aired on Friday nights this on GTV Sports Plus.

The experienced law-yer and journalist said the edition focused on Camer-oun's1982,1990,1994,1998, 2002 and current World Cups experi-ence, as well as updates on the Black Stars preparations for the competition in Qatar.

According to Mr Foh-Amoan-ing, the decision to host the musi-cian was to highlight the segment themed 'sportitainment', which blends sports and entertainment.

He said "We have hosted mu-sicians like Bessa Simons, Kwesi Quayson among others on the sportitainment segment, all in a bid to spice up the show.

He said yesterday's show was to bring out the musician's knowledge in sports, especially football and the Black Stars as Ghana make her fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.