Ghana: Mark-Oliver Kevor Is New E/R NDC Chairman

Koforidua — Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor has been elected as the new chairman of the Eastern Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he polled 353 votes to beat his con-tenders in the elections held on Saturday in Koforidua.

His contenders including the incum-bent, John Owusu Amankwah polled 59 votes, Bismark Tawiah Boateng had 206 votes, William Atamudzi garnered 166 votes and Basil Ahiable polled 143 votes.

For the first Vice Chairmanship position, Mr Ransford Boakye emerged winner with 314 votes, and David Tettey Kwame who attained the second Vice Chairman had 312 votes, Stella Adu Obeng had Mark-Oliver163 votes, Richard Norgbodzi garnered 41 votes and Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim who had 102 votes could not make it for Vice Chair-man position.

Baba Jamal Konneh emerged winner for the Regional Secretary position with 457 votes while his contenders Cudjoe Adukpo polled 338 votes, Nenebi Gerald Danuel had 37 votes and George Mensah Akpalu who polled 11 votes lost.

For the Regional Deputy Secretary position, Wilfred Kwaku Boateng won with 416 votes over his opponents Alhaji Sidi Belo who polled 381 votes and Livingstone Asamoah had 134 votes while

Hackman Kabore emerged the Eastern Regional Organiser with 629 votes, and his oppo-nent Joshua Atta Mensah lost with 305 votes.

The Deputy Organiser posi-tion was won by David Dakudzi who polled 680 votes and his opponents Isaac Adoah and Jonas Agbeko polled 100 votes and 150 votes respectively while Alhaji Sampson Kwarkwa polled 557 votes to become winner for the Regional Treasurer position over his contend-ers Suaki Abudu who polled 341 votes and Samuel Kwaku Adjei had 33 votes.

Richard Lartey Obibini who had 329 votes was elected Dep-uty Regional Treasurer while his opponents, Vincent Opoku Sakodie had 285 votes, Shaban Abdul Manaf polled 166 votes, Edward Ansah had 86 votes and Tettey Zechariah had 69 votes. For the Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator position, Alhaji issah Mohammed Sani won with 482 votes, Abdul Rasha Ahmed followed with 343 votes and Bashir Abubakar Abdullahi had 105 votes.

Kojo Danquah won the Regional Communication Officer position with 554 votes over his contender Darlas Ampomah Williams who lost with 379 votes while the Deputy Communication Officer position was won by Michael Ofoe with 673 votes and Henry Tabi lost with 252 votes.

The election was held and su-pervised by the Eastern Regional Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Faith Amadzeke.

In his victory speech after he was sworn in, Dr Kevor thanked the delegates for ensuring peaceful elections and pleaded WITH that members of the party to eschew all differences and unite to win for the party the next general election slated for 2024.